1 Man Dead After Collision with Mail Truck in Augusta County

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: NBC29

A Staunton man is dead after a mail delivery truck slammed into his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Parkersburg Turnpike in Augusta County. State police say a U.S. Postal Service truck made a U-turn in the road and collided with the Harley-Davidson roadster.

Staunton, VA

