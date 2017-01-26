VDOT Ranks Road Projects For Funding

VDOT Ranks Road Projects For Funding

Thursday Jan 19

Rockingham County's project to improve the intersection of Friedens Church and Scholars roads was one of the area's highest-scoring proposals under the Virginia Department of Transportation's Smart Scale process. Rockingham County's project to align Oakwood Drive, seen above at its intersection with U.S. 11, with Cecil Wampler Road was the area's highest-scoring project under VDOT's Smart Scale system.

