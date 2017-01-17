Staunton Seeking Community's Input on Downtown Parking
Release from Staunton: STAUNTON, Va., JANUARY 10, 2017 - To better understand current and future parking needs in the historic downtown central business district, the City of Staunton has commissioned a parking study, which is scheduled to begin this month. As part of the study process, the city is seeking constructive input from the Staunton community regarding downtown parking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
