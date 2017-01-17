Staunton Seeking Community's Input on...

Staunton Seeking Community's Input on Downtown Parking

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: NBC29

Release from Staunton: STAUNTON, Va., JANUARY 10, 2017 - To better understand current and future parking needs in the historic downtown central business district, the City of Staunton has commissioned a parking study, which is scheduled to begin this month. As part of the study process, the city is seeking constructive input from the Staunton community regarding downtown parking.

