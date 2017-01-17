Staunton Police Searching for Wanted Man
Release from the Staunton Police Department: The Staunton Police Department is asking the public's assistance in locating Christopher Hale Hodge. Hodge is wanted for Felonious Assault by Acid/Explosive/Fire and Misdemeanor Assault & Battery on a Family Member.
