Staunton Police Searching for Larceny Suspect
The Staunton Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a male involved in a larceny of a generator from Walmart, 1028 Richmond Avenue, on January 27, 2017. The suspect is described as a white male who was last seen leaving the business in a light colored Dodge Durango.
