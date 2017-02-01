Staunton Police Searching for Larceny...

Staunton Police Searching for Larceny Suspect

Tuesday

The Staunton Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a male involved in a larceny of a generator from Walmart, 1028 Richmond Avenue, on January 27, 2017. The suspect is described as a white male who was last seen leaving the business in a light colored Dodge Durango.

