New Lenten book from Afrocentric perspective

Friday Jan 27

"This insightful work will lead you from heartache to hallelujah and I invite all to take the journey," says Dr. John W. Kinney, dean of the Samuel D. Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University, about Dr. Glenn E. Porter's new book, Journey With Jesus Through Lent. Journey With Jesus Through Lent is a daily devotional for the season leading up to Easter.

