Nathan Moore Shares Montage From Jam Cruise 15

Troubadour Nathan Moore established a tradition on Jam Cruise 9 in 2011 that has continued each and every trip since including the recently completed Jam Cruise 15 by hosting an unscheduled performance space aboard the boat dubbed "The Spot." The action usually starts around midnight on the second night of Jam Cruise and runs through sunrise of the following morning and then repeats each night/morning until we return to the home port.

