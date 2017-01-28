Middle School Teacher Justified Makin...

Middle School Teacher Justified Making Black Kids Play Slaves With Image From ROOTS, Mom Says

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Daily Caller

A history teacher at a taxpayer-funded middle school in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley was placed on administrative leave earlier this week because, students say, she singled out black and mixed race kids in her class to play slaves during a skit. Meanwhile, only white kids played the roles of aristocrats.

