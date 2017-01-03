Inspections a source of anxiety for b...

Inspections a source of anxiety for big, small pharmacies

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Ray's Health Mart Pharmacy in Staunton has a clean inspection record. Danny Ray, the pharmacist-in-charge, also has no history of violations as a practicing pharmacist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Staunton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mark Zawhorodny Insanity Ruling (Dec '10) Sun Anonymous 47
Reginald Bradley Wells Dec '16 Egnegn 1
Accusations (Apr '16) Dec '16 Susan 3
Rentals in Staunton Dec '16 Inquiring 1
Trash!!! Dec '16 Grow up 2
The refs for today's football game was afraid o... Dec '16 Randy 2
News Police: Skimming Device Found on Staunton ATM Nov '16 Mpr 10
See all Staunton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Staunton Forum Now

Staunton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Staunton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Staunton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,549 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,498

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC