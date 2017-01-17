House Panel OKs - Day of Tears' Resol...

House Panel OKs - Day of Tears' Resolution

RICHMOND Opponents of abortion rights won a victory Monday when the House Rules Committee approved a resolution to designate the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision as a "Day of Tears."

