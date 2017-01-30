Group of Staunton School Parents Aim to Add More Inclusiveness
The group Staunton Action sent a letter to administrators Friday. It's requesting diversity training for faculty members, as well as the hiring of more minority teachers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Corrections
|Sun
|Beware of Correct...
|1
|Rentals in Staunton
|Jan 21
|FriendOfDon
|2
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Jan 19
|Anonymous
|1
|Green Kia
|Jan 15
|Green KIA
|1
|Mark Zawhorodny Insanity Ruling (Dec '10)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|47
|Reginald Bradley Wells
|Dec '16
|Egnegn
|1
|Accusations (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Staunton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC