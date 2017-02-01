Committee Formed To Examine Jail

Rockingham County Supervisor Bill Kyger, who is chairman of the Community Criminal Justice Board, appointed a committee Monday to examine how Middle River Regional Jail is performing on state standards before pursuing accreditation of the facility. The committee includes Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, City Manager Kurt Hodgen, County Administrator Stephen King, Court Services Director Ann Marie Freeman and Jim Ordnoff, a member of the city-based Valley Justice Coalition.

