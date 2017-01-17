Brannock Added To First National Corp...

Brannock Added To First National Corp. Board

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Boyce Brannock has been selected as a new board member to First National Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bank. An Augusta County native who graduated of the University of Richmond and the University of Virginia School of Law, Brannock is a partner with the Staunton law firm Timberlake, Smith, Thomas & Moses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Staunton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Green Kia Jan 15 Green KIA 1
News Mark Zawhorodny Insanity Ruling (Dec '10) Jan 8 Anonymous 47
Reginald Bradley Wells Dec '16 Egnegn 1
Accusations (Apr '16) Dec '16 Susan 3
Rentals in Staunton Dec '16 Inquiring 1
Trash!!! Dec '16 Grow up 2
The refs for today's football game was afraid o... Dec '16 Randy 2
See all Staunton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Staunton Forum Now

Staunton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Staunton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Staunton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,052 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC