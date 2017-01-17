Brannock Added To First National Corp. Board
Boyce Brannock has been selected as a new board member to First National Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bank. An Augusta County native who graduated of the University of Richmond and the University of Virginia School of Law, Brannock is a partner with the Staunton law firm Timberlake, Smith, Thomas & Moses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
