Virginia man charged with murder in wife's 2014 death
A Virginia man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, who died from ingesting antifreeze in 2014. Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith announced the charge Tuesday against 68-year-old David E. Vatter of Verona, a small community outside Staunton in the Shenandoah Valley.
