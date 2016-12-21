Virginia man charged with murder in w...

Virginia man charged with murder in wife's 2014 death

Tuesday Dec 6

A Virginia man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, who died from ingesting antifreeze in 2014. Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith announced the charge Tuesday against 68-year-old David E. Vatter of Verona, a small community outside Staunton in the Shenandoah Valley.

