Lantz Construction Aids Build A Meal

Lantz Construction has partnered with two other regional businesses on a Build a Meal project to raise donations and awareness for the Verona Community Food Pantry. Along with Lineage Architects of Verona and Frontier Community Bank in Staunton, employees of the Broadway construction company helped build a holiday display Thursday with food items in the lobby of the bank at 1013 Richmond Ave. It is intended to raise awareness of food insecurity in the community.

