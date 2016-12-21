Head of behavioral health hospital for kids leaving post
The Richmond Times-Dispatch quotes Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services spokeswoman Meghan McGuire as saying that Dr. Jeffrey Aaron no longer is in charge of the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents in Staunton. McGuire says Aaron will work as a forensic programs consultant for the department.
