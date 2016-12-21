Documentary gives voice to a Staunton...

Documentary gives voice to a Staunton school's past

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: The Daily News-Record

A hidden part of Staunton's black history began to surface 3 1/2 years ago during the month of May in a civics engagement classroom at Mary Baldwin University - which then used to be Mary Baldwin College. What began as a 2 1/2-week course with peace activist Claudia Bernardi, artist-in-residence at the university, along with teachers from her art school in El Salvador, transformed into an endeavor that would bring people from all over the country and parts of the world back to their roots in a small neighborhood in Staunton that was its black community.

