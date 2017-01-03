Documentary gives voice to a Staunton school's past
In August 2013, Larry Vickers shared his memories of Booker T. Washington High School and the community that surrounds it during an interview in Staunton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Staunton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reginald Bradley Wells
|Dec 11
|Egnegn
|1
|Accusations (Apr '16)
|Dec 10
|Susan
|3
|Rentals in Staunton
|Dec 8
|Inquiring
|1
|Trash!!!
|Dec '16
|Grow up
|2
|The refs for today's football game was afraid o...
|Dec '16
|Randy
|2
|Police: Skimming Device Found on Staunton ATM
|Nov '16
|Mpr
|10
|Turkey dummies
|Nov '16
|Turkey Dummies
|1
Find what you want!
Search Staunton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC