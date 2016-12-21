Del. Dickie Bell to Seek Re-Election ...

Del. Dickie Bell to Seek Re-Election for 20th District Seat

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: NBC29

STAUNTON, VA Delegate Richard P. "Dickie" Bell announced today that he will seek re-election to the House of Delegates in 2017. He issued the following statement: "We are approaching the end of an eventful and historical year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Staunton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reginald Bradley Wells Dec 11 Egnegn 1
Accusations (Apr '16) Dec 10 Susan 3
Rentals in Staunton Dec 8 Inquiring 1
Trash!!! Dec 7 Grow up 2
The refs for today's football game was afraid o... Dec 5 Randy 2
News Police: Skimming Device Found on Staunton ATM Nov '16 Mpr 10
Turkey dummies Nov '16 Turkey Dummies 1
See all Staunton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Staunton Forum Now

Staunton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Staunton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Staunton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,628 • Total comments across all topics: 277,425,427

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC