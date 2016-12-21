Bridgewater Man ID'd As Murder Victim
On Monday, Augusta County sheriff's deputies identified a 50-year-old Bridgewater man as the victim in a weekend homicide. Police say Christopher Jon Miller died about 9:15 p.m. Saturday after being ambushed in his fiancA©e's home on Morris Hill Road near Swoope.
