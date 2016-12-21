Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office Arrests Man for Morris Mill Road Homicide
The ACSO has arrested Christopher Luke Simmons for the homicide that occurred last night on Morris Mill Road. Simmons jumped out of a vehicle on Berry Farm Road around 0200 hours this morning.
Read more at NBC29.
