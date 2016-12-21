Safety First

Six area cyclists have taken the next step in cycling education by earning the League Cycling Instructor certification from the League of American Bicyclists, a 136-year-old national bicycling and advocacy organization. Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition members Dan Finseth of Bridgewater, Yogi Gillette of Harrisonburg, Kyle Lawrence of Harrisonburg, Misty Williams of Harrisonburg, Randall Wolf of Stuarts Draft and Dan Wright of Staunton are now part of only 70 active LCIs in Virginia.

