Chase defendant deemed mentally unfit
The ability of William Walter Grim Jr. to stand trial in the foreseeable future on charges linked to a harrowing police chase was thrown into doubt at a hearing Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court to review his mental competency. Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Louis Campola said after the hearing that Grim, who has been receiving treatment at Western State Hospital in Staunton since Aug. 31, appears likely to remain there for an undetermined length of time.
