Sunset Jams bring on the fire -
Fire, soul and beach balls were the highlight of the second Sunset Jams concert of the season at Goldston's Beach on Thursday, where an estimated 300 folks came to enjoy the evening. The crowd seemed to enjoy the music of Soul on the Beach and there was plenty of dancing by children of all ages.
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5Million Dollar Poppy Bust
|May 29
|Research Again
|3
|Lynn Rollins
|May '17
|WorseThanUCanImagine
|1
|Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage
|May '17
|limoose
|5
|Distance asphalt plant away from your home,school? (Feb '08)
|May '17
|KShot
|18
|Lake Norman Regional
|Apr '17
|Dr Death
|1
|Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar...
|Apr '17
|Leroy
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
