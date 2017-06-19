Sunset Jams bring on the fire -

Sunset Jams bring on the fire -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Bladen Journal

Fire, soul and beach balls were the highlight of the second Sunset Jams concert of the season at Goldston's Beach on Thursday, where an estimated 300 folks came to enjoy the evening. The crowd seemed to enjoy the music of Soul on the Beach and there was plenty of dancing by children of all ages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5Million Dollar Poppy Bust May 29 Research Again 3
Lynn Rollins May '17 WorseThanUCanImagine 1
Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage May '17 limoose 5
Poll Distance asphalt plant away from your home,school? (Feb '08) May '17 KShot 18
Lake Norman Regional Apr '17 Dr Death 1
News Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar... Apr '17 Leroy 1
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Oblamer 44 3
See all Statesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesville Forum Now

Statesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Statesville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC