Statesville man being sought in homicide outside Hickory bar

A Statesville man is wanted for murder in the fatal shooting outside a Hickory bar Saturday morning, police said Sunday. According to the Hickory Police Department, 41-year-old Bradley Dwayne Davis is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Shamar Rashad Wilson in the parking lot of Frankie's Pizza and Alessio's Lounge and Grill on North Center Street.

