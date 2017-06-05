Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run on I-40 near Statesville
A driver who was wanted for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 40 in Iredell County Thursday has been found and charged Saturday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 38-year-old Ronald Jason Gibson allegedly was driving a white Toyota van when he struck and hit a man who was driving a motorcycle with a female passenger.
