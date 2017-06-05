Former Gaston educator becomes Lincoln superintendent Updated at
On Tuesday, the Lincoln County Board of Education voted to offer the superintendent position to Lory Morrow, who has been an educator for almost 30 years. She will begin her new position as the county's second female superintendent in August.
