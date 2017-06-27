Fire strikes NC farm again, and this ...

Fire strikes NC farm again, and this time 11,000 chickens died

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WBTV

About 11,000 chickens died on a farm in Statesville Tuesday morning after a fire engulfed and destroyed a chicken house on the property. Firefighters arrived to the farm at 405 Vaughn Mill Road shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, where they found the the chicken house in flames, the Statesville Record & Landmark reported .

