Deputies: Woman shoots boyfriend in a...

Deputies: Woman shoots boyfriend in argument over social media messages

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: WBTV

Deputies say they were called to a shooting at a home on Kite Lane in Statesville around 11:47 p.m. Saturday to find a man with two gunshot wounds to his lower body. Detectives say the man's girlfriend, 41-year-old Hazel Hodge, was drinking with friends before she got into an argument with the victim over messages on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5Million Dollar Poppy Bust May 29 Research Again 3
Lynn Rollins May 19 WorseThanUCanImagine 1
Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage May 19 limoose 5
Poll Distance asphalt plant away from your home,school? (Feb '08) May '17 KShot 18
Lake Norman Regional Apr '17 Dr Death 1
News Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar... Apr '17 Leroy 1
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Oblamer 44 3
See all Statesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesville Forum Now

Statesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Statesville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC