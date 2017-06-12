Deputies: Woman shoots boyfriend in argument over social media messages
Deputies say they were called to a shooting at a home on Kite Lane in Statesville around 11:47 p.m. Saturday to find a man with two gunshot wounds to his lower body. Detectives say the man's girlfriend, 41-year-old Hazel Hodge, was drinking with friends before she got into an argument with the victim over messages on social media.
