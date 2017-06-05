Deposition, My Office Or Yours? NC Business Court: Neither
You probably don't think much, when you are noticing a deposition, about where it should take place. Ideally, you probably want it to happen in your own office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5Million Dollar Poppy Bust
|May 29
|Research Again
|3
|Lynn Rollins
|May 19
|WorseThanUCanImagine
|1
|Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage
|May 19
|limoose
|5
|Distance asphalt plant away from your home,school? (Feb '08)
|May 12
|KShot
|18
|Lake Norman Regional
|Apr '17
|Dr Death
|1
|Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar...
|Apr '17
|Leroy
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC