Crime 7 mins ago 6:28 a.m.Suspect stabbed after shooting man during home invasion, police say
According to Statesville Police, officers were dispatched to a home on North Oakland Avenue around 1:30 a.m. in reference to a home invasion and shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, as well as another man suffering from stab wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Distance asphalt plant away from your home,school? (Feb '08)
|Jun 21
|AJA
|19
|5Million Dollar Poppy Bust
|May 29
|Research Again
|3
|Lynn Rollins
|May '17
|WorseThanUCanImagine
|1
|Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage
|May '17
|limoose
|5
|Lake Norman Regional
|Apr '17
|Dr Death
|1
|Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar...
|Apr '17
|Leroy
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC