Crime 35 mins ago 10:43 a.m.Domestic ...

Crime 35 mins ago 10:43 a.m.Domestic dispute leads to shooting, deputies say

Monday Jun 12

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. An Iredell County woman is in jail after deputies say she shot her boyfriend following an argument on Saturday night. According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance that led to a shooting in the 100 block of Kite Lane in Statesville just before midnight Saturday.

Statesville, NC

