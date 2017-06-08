Alex. Stabbing Suspect Arrested by Statesville Police June 7

On Wednesday night, June 7, 2017, at approximately 9:00 P.M. officers with the Statesville Police Department located Shawn Whren walking on Old Salisbury Rd. near Hunt St. After a brief foot pursuit, Whren was arrested and taken before the magistrate where he was placed in the Iredell County Jail on a $250,000 secured bond.

