Young Mount Holly CEO honored again U...

Young Mount Holly CEO honored again Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

The Mount Holly 9 year old whose entrepreneurial spirit captured his community's heart was presented Tuesday with yet another honor. Noah Empson was named the Gaston Regional Chamber's first Young Entrepreneur of the Year at a ceremony held at the Gaston Country Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5Million Dollar Poppy Bust Tue Anonymous 1
Lynn Rollins May 19 WorseThanUCanImagine 1
Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage May 19 limoose 5
Poll Distance asphalt plant away from your home,school? (Feb '08) May 12 KShot 18
Lake Norman Regional Apr 27 Dr Death 1
News Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar... Apr 24 Leroy 1
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Oblamer 44 3
See all Statesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesville Forum Now

Statesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Statesville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,303 • Total comments across all topics: 281,264,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC