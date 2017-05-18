VIDEO: Man drives into Statesville jewelry store, steals from display case
Police in Statesville are trying to identify a man who was caught on camera smashing the front of a jewelry store with a car and stealing from the business. The burglary happened on Saturday at Michael's Gold Mine on the 800 block of N. Center Street.
