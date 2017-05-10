Some North Carolina residents oppose ...

Some North Carolina residents oppose renaming park for King

The Statesville Record and Landmark reported the city council is to hear from people who are upset with the council's decision last month to rename Lakewood Park for the slain civil rights leader. A spokeswoman for the group, Sassy Smyth, said the group is not upset with naming the park for King, but is upset that the council decided to change the name without getting public input on the proposal.

