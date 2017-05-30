Recent tornadoes showcase need for radar in Charlotte
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down just east of Statesville Wednesday night, leaving homes damaged or destroyed. "No sooner than I could get in there, the whole house was shaking," said Maxine Mitchell, who also weathered the storm.
