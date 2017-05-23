Police: Public's help needed in solvi...

Police: Public's help needed in solving string of crimes in Statesville

42 min ago Read more: WBTV

Statesville Police are asking for the public's help Wednesday in solving a strong of shootings, home invasions and firearm thefts that have occurred over the past five months. According to the Statesville Police Chief Joe Barone, the crimes may be connected since they have been carried out with brazenness.

