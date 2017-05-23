Police: Public's help needed in solving string of crimes in Statesville
Statesville Police are asking for the public's help Wednesday in solving a strong of shootings, home invasions and firearm thefts that have occurred over the past five months. According to the Statesville Police Chief Joe Barone, the crimes may be connected since they have been carried out with brazenness.
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5Million Dollar Poppy Bust
|Tue
|Anonymous
|1
|Lynn Rollins
|May 19
|WorseThanUCanImagine
|1
|Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage
|May 19
|limoose
|5
|Distance asphalt plant away from your home,school? (Feb '08)
|May 12
|KShot
|18
|Lake Norman Regional
|Apr 27
|Dr Death
|1
|Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar...
|Apr 24
|Leroy
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
