Police: 81-year-old man beaten, robbe...

Police: 81-year-old man beaten, robbed inside his home

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: WBTV

Police in Statesville are investigating a case in which an 81-year-old man was beaten and robbed at his home early on Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lynn Rollins 8 hr WorseThanUCanImagine 1
Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage 19 hr limoose 5
Poll Distance asphalt plant away from your home,school? (Feb '08) May 12 KShot 18
Lake Norman Regional Apr 27 Dr Death 1
News Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar... Apr 24 Leroy 1
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Oblamer 44 3
Fed up pastor Mar '17 plank lover 3
See all Statesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesville Forum Now

Statesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Statesville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,814 • Total comments across all topics: 281,140,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC