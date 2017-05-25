NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Union County Wednesday
The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a EF1 tornado touched down in Union County just southwest of Monroe Wednesday. The NWS said the tornado tracked northeast for over seven miles with an estimated maximum wind speed of 100 mph.
