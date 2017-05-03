Mount Holly entrepreneur youngest member in Chamber history
A Mount Holly 9 year old with a keen eye for entrepreneurship has been adopted by Gaston County business owners as one of their own. Noah Empson was given honorary membership into the Gaston Regional Chamber on Wednesday, four months after founding Canned, his trash can valet service.
