Man stabbed, woman dragged in Statesv...

Man stabbed, woman dragged in Statesville home invasion

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WBTV

Officers say they were called to a home invasion just before 10:15 a.m. at a home on D Park Drive. Police arrived to find a man and woman across the street at a neighbor's house, where they went to seek help after the invasion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5Million Dollar Poppy Bust Tue Anonymous 1
Lynn Rollins May 19 WorseThanUCanImagine 1
Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage May 19 limoose 5
Poll Distance asphalt plant away from your home,school? (Feb '08) May 12 KShot 18
Lake Norman Regional Apr 27 Dr Death 1
News Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar... Apr 24 Leroy 1
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Oblamer 44 3
See all Statesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesville Forum Now

Statesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Statesville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,545 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC