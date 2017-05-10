Man charged with Dunkin Donuts break-in

Man charged with Dunkin Donuts break-in

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

A Statesville man was charged on Friday in connection with a January break-in at the Dunkin Donuts on Highway 16 Business in Denver. Detectives said deputies were dispatched to the break-in at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 25 and arrived to find a front window of the store had been broken out with a large rock.

