Group seeks to halt renaming of Statesville park after Martin Luther King Jr.

A tug-of-war has erupted in Statesville over the renaming of a park to honor slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The renaming of Lakewood Park to Martin Luther King Jr. Park has prompted plans for a protest at the city council's May 15 meeting, reports the Statesville Record & Landmark. Opponents want to stop the renaming until the public can be consulted for ideas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.