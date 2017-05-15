Group seeks to halt renaming of Statesville park after Martin Luther King Jr.
A tug-of-war has erupted in Statesville over the renaming of a park to honor slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The renaming of Lakewood Park to Martin Luther King Jr. Park has prompted plans for a protest at the city council's May 15 meeting, reports the Statesville Record & Landmark. Opponents want to stop the renaming until the public can be consulted for ideas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Distance asphalt plant away from your home,school? (Feb '08)
|May 12
|KShot
|18
|Lake Norman Regional
|Apr 27
|Dr Death
|1
|Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar...
|Apr 24
|Leroy
|1
|Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage
|Apr 17
|johnny h
|4
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
|Fed up pastor
|Mar '17
|plank lover
|3
|long john silver's location
|Mar '17
|plank lover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC