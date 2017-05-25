First Alert: Possible tornadoes, stro...

First Alert: Possible tornadoes, strong storms leave damage in NC, SC

Yesterday

It has been a busy afternoon with several tornado warnings and multiple damage reports and videos in support of at least two separate funnel clouds/possible tornadoes near Statesville and Monroe. The Tornado Watch has been extended a few more hours, until 9 p.m. for all areas.

