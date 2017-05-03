Crime 46 mins ago 5:47 p.m.Statesville man charged with 34 counts of statutory rape
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. A Statesville man is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted a young family member multiple times. According to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, detectives received a report on April 19 in reference to an individual being sexually assaulted by a family member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Norman Regional
|Apr 27
|Dr Death
|1
|Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar...
|Apr 24
|Leroy
|1
|Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage
|Apr 17
|johnny h
|4
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
|Fed up pastor
|Mar '17
|plank lover
|3
|long john silver's location
|Mar '17
|plank lover
|1
|Looking for a girl named brooke
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC