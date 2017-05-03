Crime 46 mins ago 5:47 p.m.Statesvill...

Crime 46 mins ago 5:47 p.m.Statesville man charged with 34 counts of statutory rape

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. A Statesville man is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted a young family member multiple times. According to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, detectives received a report on April 19 in reference to an individual being sexually assaulted by a family member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lake Norman Regional Apr 27 Dr Death 1
News Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar... Apr 24 Leroy 1
Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage Apr 17 johnny h 4
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Oblamer 44 3
Fed up pastor Mar '17 plank lover 3
long john silver's location Mar '17 plank lover 1
Looking for a girl named brooke Mar '17 Anonymous 1
See all Statesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesville Forum Now

Statesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Statesville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,769,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC