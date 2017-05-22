Crime 21 mins ago 10:13 a.m.8 charged, multiple stolen weapons seized after shots fired at home
STATESVILLE, N.C. Eight people were arrested after deputies seized multiple stolen weapons and shots were fired into three homes over the weekend. According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Log Drive in eastern Iredell County after receiving reports of shots being fired.
