Arrests made in alleged gambling operation

Two North Carolina women are being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail on charges they were running an illegal gambling operation in Hillsville. Hillsville Police Chief Wesley Yonce says the arrests of Candy Elmore Campbell, 41, and Crystal Gayle Neeley, 34, both of Statesville, N.C., were the result of a week-long undercover investigation by his department.

