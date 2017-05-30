80-year-old man, suspect both shot during Statesville home invasion
A Statesville man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to a home invasion that left himself and an 80-year-old homeowner recovering from gunshot wounds. Marcus Dshawn Brown, 40, is charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, common law robbery, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
