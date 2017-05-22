2 men beat Statesville homeowner, police say
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lynn Rollins
|May 19
|WorseThanUCanImagine
|1
|Westmoreland Rd Minnie Storage
|May 19
|limoose
|5
|Distance asphalt plant away from your home,school? (Feb '08)
|May 12
|KShot
|18
|Lake Norman Regional
|Apr 27
|Dr Death
|1
|Report: Teen running pot operation from backyar...
|Apr 24
|Leroy
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Oblamer 44
|3
|Fed up pastor
|Mar '17
|plank lover
|3
Find what you want!
Search Statesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC